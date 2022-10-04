BRTC degree program ranked
EduMed has ranked Black River Technical College’s online Associate of Applied Science in Health Sciences as 7th in the Best Health Science Associate Degrees Online for 2023. Only six percent of regionally accredited colleges and universities earned a ranking position. Ranking was based on overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success.
To be eligible, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online program in the ranking subject.
Chancellor’s Leadership Class announced
The third Chancellor’s Leadership Class at Arkansas State University includes 34 first-year students chosen based on their character, leadership involvement in school and community, evidence of service to others, academic performance, and potential for future success.
In weekly sessions, the class focuses on academics, leadership, campus involvement, service and cultural engagement.
Area students participating include Salma Abdel-Karim, Jenna Hauge, William Osborn, Elaina Parker, Cameron Salo and Alyssa Willie, all of Jonesboro; Kailey Moody of Walnut Ridge; Candon Argo and Paige Fithen, both of Lepanto; and Abrianna Franke of Cave City.
A-State faculty members published
Dr. Anahita Izadyar, associate professor of chemistry at Arkansas State University, is co-author of an article published in the Journal of the Biocatalysis and Agricultural Biotechnology. Other co-authors are Dr. Elizabeth E. Hood, emeritus professor of agriculture at A-State, and undergraduate students My Ni Van, Marcela Miranda and Scout Weatherford.
A research article by Todd Sanders, assistant professor, and Dr. Pamela Lewis-Kipkulei, associate professor of occupational therapy, has been published in the Journal of Allied Health.
Dr. Hilary Schloemer, associate professor of management, with colleagues from Marquette and Nebraska-Lincoln co-authored a chapter to be included in a new book.
Local medical students receive white coats
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine has announced its newest medical students during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. Local students included Skylarr Beerman, Ross Calhoun, Nicholas Knott, Harold Laws, Cecily Long, Jake Smith, Samuel Snider, Jackson St. Pierre and John Mark Webb, all from Jonesboro; Carl Abustan, Angelica Maiers and Alek Rickman, all from State University; Catherine Jensen from Brookland; and Stevie Coleman and Kirsten Grubb, both from Paragould.
The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of passage that marks the official start of a student’s medical education.
