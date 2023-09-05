Brown participates in Cooperative Education Program
Paxton Brown of Blytheville is participating in the University of Alabama Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2023 semester. Brown is working for Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa, Inc.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
Students in the program alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, they carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work, earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 2023 Shade Trees on Playground program through Sept. 15. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at bit.ly/3DBztUi.
Selected schools receive up to five Arkansas native shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines. Forestry Division staff will help plant the trees during a ceremony with students this fall.
New first-year students admitted to Hendrix College in Conway for the 2024-25 academic year will pay no more in tuition and fees than they would at their home state’s public flagship institution, as part of the College’s newly expanded Tuition Advantage scholarship program.
The students will now receive a Tuition Advantage scholarship automatically upon their admission to Hendrix.
The scholarship amounts are based on the published tuition and fees at the public flagship university in the students’ home states.
For more information, visit www.hendrix.edu/tuitionadvantage.
First-year students from White County majoring in agriculture at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will be eligible for a new scholarship.
Initially, the annual award will be $1,250 for the fall semester. Applicants must have a minimum high school GPA of 3.0 and must take classes on campus. The scholarship is renewable as long as the GPA remains at least 3.0 and the student continues to major in agriculture studies.
The College of Agriculture Scholarship Committee will make the annual recipient selection. Applicants must complete the annual application for privately funded scholarships before the Feb. 1 deadline.
Ozarka College is currently offering free GED classes on its Melbourne and Mountain View campuses. Beginning Sept. 13 and 14 the classes will also be offered on the Mammoth Spring and Ash Flat campuses respectively.
For class schedules and additional information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at 870-368-2051.
