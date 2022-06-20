ASMSA holds commencement
The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs held commencement ceremonies May 21.
Area graduates included Austin Bellis, Abby Berger, Sheridan Dethrow, Evan Elk, Eric Fluke, Lawson Smith, Jayita Ujjaini and Koundinya Vellanki, all of Jonesboro, Josh Buxton of Bono, Connor Bailey, Tailor Brockett and Zoe Neighbors, all of Paragould, Mason Duren of Keiser, Kaleb O’Connor of Tyronza, Aiden Thacker of Lepanto, Cameryn Berryill of Evening Shade and Curren French of Hardy.
incoming Honors Scholars are named at UCA
The University of Central Arkansas in Conway has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 27 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.
The entering Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars classes of 2022 have an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 29.
Area students selected for the Schedler Honors College included Allison Brown of Pocahontas, Michael Bruner of Highland, Colton Chapman of Wynne, Kaylee Hoffman of Black Rock and London White of Trumann.
Area students selected for the University Scholars were Annmarie Goff of Manila, Jordan Montgomery of Walnut Ridge and Emily Tidwell of Pocahontas.
Scarbrough makes president’s list
Daniel Scarbrough of Jonesboro was among the students named to the spring 2022 president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester to receive this honor.
Gray receives campus-wide recognition
Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., honored its highest-achieving students for their commitment to the University’s mission and dedication to scholarship, service and leadership at the annual Scholarship and Awards Day.
Thom Gray of Paragould received The Stacy Awalt Writing Award.
Duty initiated into Omicron Delta KappaAiden Duty of Paragould was recently initiated into the Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society at Harding University in Searcy.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals.
Fewer than five percent of students on campus are invited to join each year.
Hollis named to dean’s list at Iowa
Toby Hollis of Rector was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Hollis is a third-year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in computer science.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on nine semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester and have no incomplete or no grade reported semester hours during the same semester.
Alabama names president’s list
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has announced the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester. This list includes students with an academic record of 4.0.
Area students listed were Emma Holland of Jonesboro, Caroline Goodman of Corning, Kirsten Grubb of Paragould and Sarah Cathey of Wynne.
Area students named to MSU dean’s list
Students at Missouri State University in Springfield named to the spring 2022 dean’s list included Marcie Bewley of Jonesboro and Parker Dillard of Hardy.
To be included, undergraduates must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours during a semester and have at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Grogan honored at Lincoln University
Hannah Grogan of Jonesboro, who recently earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., was also included on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
