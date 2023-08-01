Haymon named to spring dean’s list
Aviance Haymon of Osceola has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts require a semester GPA of 3.4 or greater.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for two scholarship programs for students enrolled in or entering an undergraduate or postgraduate degree program related to agriculture or a postgraduate degree program related to veterinary medicine. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 and can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/scholarships/.
Recipients of the agriculture scholarship for an undergraduate program may receive up to $8,000 per year for up to four years. They must agree to work full-time in Arkansas for at least two years upon graduation.
Recipients of the rural veterinary scholarship may receive up to $15,000 per year for up to four years. Applicants must be enrolled in or entering a post-graduate degree program in veterinary medicine and agree to work full-time upon graduation in rural Arkansas or for a licensed veterinary practice with at least 50 percent of the practice being food animals.
Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains recently awarded institutionally-funded scholarships to students for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Brandan Clark and Dena Franks, both of Jonesboro were recipients of Arkansas Tuition Scholarships
Students were selected from those who applied based on ACT scores, GPA, standing in their graduating class and leadership shown in the community and in school activities.
Several area educators were recognized with Years of Service awards during the EAST Initiative’s annual Seminar professional development event in Hot Springs.
Recognized for five years of service were Lorenzo Balderas, Annie Camp Junior High in Jonesboro; Melissa Cureton, Westside High School in Jonesboro; and Danny Brustrom, Cave City High School.
Those with 10 years of service were Carman Owens, International Studies magnet school in Jonesboro, and Christy Woody, Manila High School.
Sandra Taylor, Nettleton High School in Jonesboro, was honored for 20 years of service.
