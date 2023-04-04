BRTC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members
The Black River Technical College Phi Theta Kappa chapter held an induction ceremony Tuesday at the Randolph County Development Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
The Black River Technical College Phi Theta Kappa chapter held an induction ceremony Tuesday at the Randolph County Development Center.
Area students inducted were Marshayla Anderson, Krystina Compton, Ethan Foste, Kevin Micheli and Breann Polston, all of Jonesboro, Susannah Abshier, Sheryll Luna and Ashley Williams, all of Brookland, Justin Bradford, Selina Gonzales, Stephen Simmons and Stephanie Spencer, all of Paragould, Shelby Banks and Jonathan Jenkins, both of Corning, Hannah Birdsong, Bobbi Lee and Clayton Liebhaber, all of Pocahontas; Hanna Duff of Walnut Ridge; Brandi Middleton of Ravenden; Sara Roland of Marmaduke; Lyndsi Schrader of Manila; Ashley Stover of Biggers and Dylan Tate of Powhatan.
Membership requires at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate or at least six hours of coursework toward a one-year certificate with a 3.5 GPA.
Dr. Pankaj Nagpal, assistant professor of information systems and business analytics at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, presented and moderated a panel at a national conference on sustainability, ESG (environmental, social and governance) and accounting, held in Washington, D.C. Nagpal spoke about the role of information technology and information systems in ESG.
Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge has received formal notification that its accreditation has been renewed for another 10 years. The Higher Learning Commission sent WBU an official record of action taken by the agency’s Institutional Actions Council, with the university’s next reaffirmation of accreditation set for 2032-33. Ten years is the maximum extension an institution can receive from HLC.
A research team including Dr. Jonathan Stubblefield, assistant professor of bioinformatics technology, Allen Hays, instructor in teacher education, Arianne Pait, assistant professor of communication disorders, and student researcher Eli Richmond, all at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro presented their work at the International Society of Information Technology in Education annual convention in New Orleans.
The team, which includes six other individuals at A-State, presented their findings to date regarding their work in using artificial intelligence to create an optimal font for those with dyslexia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.