Aldridge Legacy Scholarship started
A scholarship has been established to honor a former Arkansas State University faculty member. The Roy Aldridge Legacy Scholarship was established in 2022 in honor of Roy Lee Aldridge Jr., a faculty member in the physical therapy department for 20 years.
Since his passing in 2019, an annual golf tournament has provided the funds for the endowment of the scholarship. Some donations were made as a memorial for Aldridge. The first two recipients of the scholarships were awarded in October as part of physical therapy month. Rylee Phillips of Bryant and Mallory Long of Harrisburg will each receive a $500 scholarship for the spring 2023 semester.
A-State students participate in expo
Arkansas State University students recently competed in the First-Year Experience Academic Expo. This is a showcase of first-year student research, campus and community projects and creative works.
During the event, students participate in conference-style poster projects. The best-in-show winner was the class of biology instructor Chris Thigpen. The project, “Continued Efforts to Clean Up Pavilion First place category winners were the class of Dr. Argelia Lorence, professor of metabolic engineering for philanthropy; the class of Katherine Baker, associate professor of art history and the class of Danny Vivar, academic success coach in transitions studies tied for connections; and the class of John Artim, instructor of biology, in research.
