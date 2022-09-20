Area students earn doctoral, specialist degrees
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena.
Area students earning Doctor of Occupational Therapy degrees included Hannah Aldridge, Erica Bacsa, Faith Jones, Faith Kenley and Moira O’Keefe, all of Jonesboro, Sadie Masterson and Jessica Towell, both of Paragould, Kylie Long and Lauren Walker, both of Trumann, Hannah Malone of Tyronza and Melodie Penn of Maynard.
Suzanne Proctor of Jonesboro and Stephen Guenrich of Paragould both earned Specialist in Education degrees in educational leadership.
BRTC offers FAFSA help
Every Wednesday, BRTC Financial Aid officers are available all day to help students and prospective students fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. This federal form is used by colleges and universities across the U.S. to help connect students with federal financial aid including the Federal Pell Grant.
The office will help both current and prospective students. It is open from 8-4:30 and individuals do not need an appointment. For more information, contact Ashley Conrey at 870-248-4000, ext. 4019 or email ashley.conrey@blackrivertech.edu or visit www.blackrivertech.org/financial-aid.
STOP program applications now available
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program through Oct. 3.
Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at bit.ly/3DBztUi.
Selected schools receive up to five native shade trees, mulch, watering supplies and planting guidelines. Officials with the Forestry Division will help plant the trees during a ceremony with students this fall.
ASMSA searching for new students
The search for the student for the classes of 2025 and 2026 has begun at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.
Students apply to ASMSA through a competitive admissions process that evaluates high school coursework, ACT/SAT scores, responses to essay questions, letters of recommendation, and other accomplishments. Finalist candidates are invited to attend Interview Weekends in April. The process is similar to application at selective colleges and universities.
Students must submit their completed online application, test scores, and letters of recommendation no later than March 1, 2023. To learn more, visit asmsa.org/ignite, call or text 501-622-5235 or email admissions@asmsa.org.
BRTC holds accreditation training
On Sept. 2, Black River Technical College held mock meetings and professional development to prepare for its upcoming Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit in Spring 2023. This meeting is one of three planned for the fall which will focus on the five criteria for accreditation.
During the preparation sessions, criteria committees question BRTC employees, offering them the chance to respond as they will need to during the real HLC visit. During questions rounds, the BRTC president, executive director of Institutional Effectiveness who is responsible for accreditation at the college, the committees, and other college leadership help employees understand how the criteria relate to work already going on at the college and provide suggestions to help employees respond to the questions.
During the real HLC visit, BRTC executive leadership will not participate in faculty and staff sessions.
