Skrmetti to speak at Harding University
The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti as part of its distinguished lecture series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Benson Auditorium, 201 S. Blakeney in Searcy. Skrmetti’s lecture is titled “The Small-T Truth.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www. harding.edu/asi or call 501-279-4497.
Hodge graduates from Missouri State
Patricia Hodge of Blytheville graduated with a Master of Arts in history from Missouri State University in Springfield.
The university awarded 550 degrees to students during the summer session.
Applications now open for leaders
Applications are now open for the Clinton Presidential Center’s Student Presidential Leaders’ Series 2023-24 cohort. SPLS is a multi-session educational program that engages students to develop their leadership skills, explore the importance of civic participation, and learn how to turn knowledge into action. Throughout the school year, students will participate in four sessions. The first session is a weekend-long retreat scheduled for Nov. 3-5.
High school students in ninth through 12th grades are encouraged to apply. The foundation is offering this program at no cost. Applications are available online at www. clintonpresidentialcenter .org/studentleaders. The deadline to apply is Oct. 10.
The center is in Little Rock.
WBU earns magazine rankings
U.S. News and World Report has ranked Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge as among the top colleges in the South, as well as among the top schools for social mobility and among the Best Value Schools list for regional colleges in the South.
“Best Regional” rankings are calculated through a number of factors. Best value is selected by academic quality and cost for each school after accounting for total expenses and financial aid.
Social mobility measures the extent to which schools enroll and graduate students who have received federal Pell Grants.
