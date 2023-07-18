Scarbrough makes president’s list at LeTourneau
Daniel Scarbrough of Jonesboro was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Ndebbio inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Osemome Ndebbio of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Boise State University in Idaho.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
U of A Honors College selects 2023 Fellows class
John Storer, a student at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, is among the high school students to receive Honors College Fellowships at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The fellowships, which award up to $80,000, largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses over four years, providing these students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests.
The fellowship funds can also be combined with other scholarships and grants, such as the more than $1.2 million in study abroad and research grants that the Honors College awards to students each year.
