Foresha among August grads at Freed-Hardeman
Michaela Foresha, of Jonesboro, was among the 32 August graduates at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn. Foresha earned a Bachelor of Arts in individualized arts and humanities.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Michaela Foresha, of Jonesboro, was among the 32 August graduates at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn. Foresha earned a Bachelor of Arts in individualized arts and humanities.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health’s Master of Health Administration program is converting to a 100 percent online format in the fall semester to better position it to produce health administrators for the state.
The program also received reaccreditation through the Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education through 2030. The UAMS program is the only CAHME-accredited one in the state.
Wreaths Across America is offering a new back-to-school curriculum as part of its year-round TEACH program. The free, downloadable, standards-based lesson plans include resources for all grade levels, including ones for Constitution Day, Patriot Day and lessons focused on the Navajo Code Talkers.
The resources are created for teachers, parents and other educators.
WAA is also conducting its 2023 Youth Service Projects which must be completed by Nov. 11.
To learn more about the TEACH program and access free, downloadable lesson plans, visit www. wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants
The Crossroads Coalition Foundation in Wynne received $3,500 and Marked Tree Elementary received $ 2,500 as part of $55,000 in youth literacy grants awarded by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Arkansas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country
Recipients can use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.