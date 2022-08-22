Baylor announces dean’s list for the Spring semester
Baylor University in Waco, Texas has announced the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be included, undergraduates must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Among those honored were Kate Cone and Lauren Imrie, both of Jonesboro, and Andie Pratt of Paragould.
Imrie also graduated in May with honors, earning a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies.
Carolyn Seglem of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
She was recently initiated at Arkansas State University.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 as an honor society that recognizes excellence in all academic disciplines.
Selig participating in co-op ed program at Alabama this fallJared Selig of Corning a student at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the fall 2022 semester.
Selig is working for WestRock-Demopolis.
In the program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment.
This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has announced its 2022 participants in the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program. Three participants are Arkansas State University current or former students.
Reagan Boone of North Little Rock, a senior computer science major; Shannon Stewart of Bryant, a senior biological sciences major with a pre-professional emphasis; and Prapti Pandey of Kathmandu, Nepal, an A-State summer ‘22 graduate with a Master of Engineering Management degree.
Designed for college-aged women of color pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, the 10-week program gives participants an opportunity to work for some of Arkansas’ largest STEM-related companies while receiving equitable pay, free housing and access to mentorship opportunities, networking events and professional development workshops.
