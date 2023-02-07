Freed-Hardeman announces addition to dean’s list
Lacy Dunn of Jonesboro was omitted from the list submitted by Freed-Hardeman University of area students included on the university’s dean’s list. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.
The university is located in Henderson, Tenn.
Pugh makes Dubuque dean’s list
Orion Pugh of Jonesboro has been included on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The University of Dubuque in Iowa.
The list includes full-time students in good academic standing who have earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term, earn a term GPA of 3.5 or above, and do not have any Incomplete grades for the term.
MSU announces fall honor rolls
Mississippi State University has announced the fall 2022 president’s and dean’s lists. Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better GPA, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Area students included were Madeline McKee, Bennett Williams, Dalton Price, Abby Berger and Samuel Creekmore, all of Jonesboro, Abigail Wenger of Brookland, Katie Clifton of Corning, Jehlian Wright of Harrisburg and James Bingham of Trumann.
To be named to the deans’ list, a student must have achieved a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Area students on this list were Brandon Cooper and Carly Horne, both of Jonesboro, John Haff of Brookland and Annaleigh Penter of Trumann.
BRTC awards the Valic scholarship
Kimberly Anderson of Oroville, Calif., has received the Valic Community Spirit Scholarship. She is seeking a degree in practical nursing.
Anderson will be awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided she maintains enrollment and meets GPA requirements.
A-State student and faculty members get grant
An Arkansas State University student and three accounting faculty members in the Neal Griffin College of Business at A-State in Jonesboro have been awarded a data access grant to be used for fraud research.
The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Research Institute made the grant to Melanie Fortson of Cabot, a senior majoring in accounting and minoring in criminology, along with Drs. Hrish Desai, James Doering and Steve Muzatko. The grant supports data access to the ACFE’s Reports to the Nations database to be used to analyze fraud cases and study the characteristic factors that differ based on whether the case gets referred to law enforcement authorities and the interaction effects of confession with law enforcement action.
Local students graduate MSU
Nearly 1,500 students graduated this fall at Mississippi State University near Starkville. Area students included Jace Passmore of Trumann receiving a Bachelor of Science and Jehlian Wright of Harrisburg receiving a Bachelor of Science with honors, both from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences; and Lisa Griffin of Wynne receiving a Master of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.
