Belmont University names dean’s list
Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Area students included are Celia Mayfield, Cade Rogers and Lilly Rogers, all of Jonesboro, and Karlie Thompson of Paragould.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours for the semester, excluding audit and pass/fail courses, and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C, inclusive of audit, pass/fail and zero-credit courses.
Cathey in Omicron Delta Kappa
Sarah Cathey of Wynne was recently initiated into the Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023. Cathey’s initiation was at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Burgess makes president’s list
Dennis Burgess of Paragould was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
The president’s list recognizes those students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher. Inclusion on the president’s list provides the potential for inclusion into the international two-year honor society Phi Theta Kappa.
SNHU names winter 2023 honor rolls
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester has announced the names of students included on the president’s and dean’s lists for the winter 2023 term.
The president’s list includes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above for the term. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Area students included on the president’s list were Saveon Thompson, Portland Martinez, Brandon Adams and Taylor Heinen, all of Jonesboro, and Tammie Works of Harrisburg.
Christopher Webb of Harrisburg was included on the dean’s list, which includes full-time undergraduates with a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term.
Pinkston joins Phi Kappa Phi
Mya Pinkston of Walnut Ridge was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Her initiation took place at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Membership to the all-discipline collegiate honor society is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Roemer makes Missouri Valley dean’s list
Betsy Roemer of Bono was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshal. Roemer is an elementary education major.
To qualify, full-time students must earn a GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Amick earns academic recognition
Each semester, Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., recognizes students enrolled in its College of Arts and Sciences who have excelled academically by naming them to the dean’s list or honor roll. For the spring 2023 semester, Chloe Amick of Jonesboro was included on the honor roll.
To earn this distinction, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic coursework in the College of Arts and Sciences with a GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a C.
Starr inducted into Alpha Society
Katherine Starr of Jonesboro, a creative writing major at Hiram College in Ohio, was inducted into Hiram’s Alpha Society, one of its highest academic honors.
Membership is limited to students who have completed 12 or more hours of graded coursework and whose cumulative GPA is 3.75 or better.
Commented