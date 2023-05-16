Selig participating in cooperative education program at Alabama
The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa has announced that Jared Selig of Corning is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the summer 2023 semester. Selig is working for WestRock Company in Demopolis, Ala.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
Templeton makes UT Tyler honor roll
David Templeton of Brookland is among the students included on The University of Texas at Tyler spring 2023 president’s honor roll.
To qualify for the honor roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in the fall and spring semesters.
Engineering degree accredited at OBU
The Bachelor of Science degree program in engineering at Ouachita Baptist University has been approved by the university’s institutional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.
The engineering curriculum was approved by the faculty in Spring 2022. While several new engineering courses were available to students in the 2022-23 academic year, the official program launch is scheduled for Fall 2023. The 4-year residential program includes emphases in civil, general and mechanical engineering. It is designed to meet standards set by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology and will be submitted for approval for candidacy status from ABET.
BRTC Board OKs budget, curriculum changes
The Black River Technical College Board of Trustees recently held their quarterly meeting on the Pocahontas BRTC campus where they approved a resolution to recognize changes to the academic curriculum. Precision agriculture was removed, and an LPN to RN bridge pathway was added. Board members also approved the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
An update to a policy, which gives 12-month, full-time, non-faculty employees career services was approved, as was personnel employment for the 2023-24 fiscal year Provisional employment.
The board tabled a vote on the 2023-24 course catalog at the request of BRTC President Martin Eggensperger.
ATU invites applicants for First Gen Institute
Arkansas Tech University In Russellville will host the 2023 ATU First Generation Institute June 6-8.
The program provides high school students graduating in 2024 and seeking to become the first generation of their family to attend college, with a preview of what it is like to be an ATU student including the chance to interact with current ATU students, gain an understanding of college life, discover academic opportunities and ways to finance their education.
The priority deadline to apply is May 26. The application is available at bit.ly/fgi2023. Participation is limited to the first 50 registrants. Housing, meals and transportation to and from Arkansas Tech will be provided free of charge for participants.
Gestring graduates from University of Georgia
Hannah Grace Gestring, of Jonesboro, is among the students who graduated May 11 at the University of Georgia in Athens.
Gestring earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
