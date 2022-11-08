Lyon College to host Veterans Day event
The public is invited to a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Lyon College in partnership with local veterans’ service organizations at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville.
Following the ceremony, there will be a complimentary barbecue luncheon for veterans, family members, and friends on the south lawn of Brown Chapel at Lyon College.
Seglem inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Carolyn Seglem of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Seglem was initiated at Arkansas State University.
Lyon College to open dental college
In April, Lyon College in Batesville, in collaboration with OneHealth Education Group, announced its plans to develop Arkansas’s first dental and veterinary medicine schools. Recently, Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a scope of collaboration.
The MOU will work to foster joint efforts and identify opportunities for joint teaching, research, graduate education and professional development to benefit students and faculty.
The main campus of The Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine will reside in the Heifer Project International Campus located in Little Rock.
Shields selected for lectureship
Dr. Robert Shields, assistant professor of microbiology at Arkansas State University, was selected to receive the 2022 Randall Lectureship Award, presented by the South Central Branch of the American Society for Microbiology. Shields presented his lecture and accepted the award during the organization’s annual conference, which was hosted by Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.
A-State student nurses elected
Five Arkansas State University students from the College of Nursing and Health Professionals in Jonesboro were recently elected to the Arkansas Nursing Students’ Association state board.
The election took place at the ANSA convention held in Hot Springs.
New board members include Emma Farmer of Paragould, president; Katie Henley of Star City, secretary; Alaina Allen of Prattsville, nomination, elections and legislation; Parker Ferguson of Hornbeak, Tenn., publications, marketing, and fundraising; and Jonathan Scaufler of Salem, District 3 director.
A-State students research zoo turtles
Research conducted by students under the guidance of Dr. Lori Neuman-Lee, assistant professor of physiology at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was featured by the Memphis Zoo. Jen Terry, an environmental sciences doctoral candidate, took interest in the freshwater turtles that live at the zoo but are not part of the official collection.
She conducted research under the guidance of Neuman-Lee and with assistance from technician Alexia Vanoven, an undergraduate wildlife, fisheries and conservation major.
Green honored for conservation work
Dr. Steven Green, professor of soil and water conservation at Arkansas State University, was recognized recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
He received the annual award given by NRCS to recognize an individual who made outstanding contributions towards NRCS programs, accomplishments and mission in Arkansas, during the previous year.
