Miss WBU Pageant set for Thursday
The 2023 Miss Williams Baptist University pageant is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the WBU campus, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge. Tickets are $3 per person and can be purchased at the door. WBU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.
This year’s contestants include Mary Kate Cole of Manila, Emmy Ervin of Paragould, Elizabeth Fowler of Bella Vista, Sarah Futrell of Cherry Valley, Morgan Garner of Rector, Savannah Garringer of Beebe, Tierney Glenn of Quitman, Kerrigan Kinsey of Jonesboro, Lyndi Martin of Paragould, Rebecca Simington of Imboden, Ashley Tweedy of Pocahontas and Bianca Pettus of Bismarck.
Shepard to perform senior recital on Thursday at WBU
MeKency Shepard will present her senior recital at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center at Williams Baptist University, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge. Shepard, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in music, is the daughter of Ken and Nancy Shepard of Little Rock.
She will present a vocal recital of selected works from musical theater, French works and sacred songs by various composers. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited.
Hemingway-Pfeiffer to host watercolor workshop Saturday
The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center will host a watercolor workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Class space is limited and registration is required.
For more information, contact Milo Stephens at 985-215-3161 or the museum at 870-598-1637.
BRTC to host SkillsUSA competition on March 29
For the first time, Black River Technical College will host an Arkansas SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition on March 29 at the Pocahontas BRTC location, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, in the Richard Gaines Business Technology building.
Meals will be provided by The Black River Grill and The Coffee Shop at Pocahontas. In order to compete in the competition students must be active SkillsUSA members.
For more detailed guidelines for competing contact Rick Barker at 870-248-4139 or rick.barker@blackrivertech.edu.
Lee co-authors study of police perceptions
An article co-authored by Dr. Selye Lee, assistant professor of criminology at Arkansas State University, was recently published in the International Criminal Justice Review.
As lead author, Lee used group-based trajectory modeling to identify the developmental trajectories of perceptions of police legitimacy among serious adolescent offenders, by gender. The study further identified factors associated with each trajectory group, utilizing the longitudinal study of “Pathways to Desistance.”
Haymon makes dean’s list
Aviance Haymon of Osceola was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester GPA of 3.4 or greater.
Bank of Cave City to offer scholarships
A new Bank of Cave City Scholarship program has been established at Lyon College.
Seniors from Cave City High School, Batesville High School, Southside High School, Hillcrest High School and Cedar Ridge High School are eligible to apply.
Two $2,500 Lyon College scholarships for the fall 2023 semester will be awarded.
To apply, students should complete the application at bit.ly/3lhKiDY and attach a 500-word essay on the topic: “How your mission in life will contribute to the common good.”
Growmark offers scholarships
Growmark, Inc. in Bloomington, Ill., has announced that the Growmark Foundation will provide 55 scholarships of $2,000 each to students pursuing agriculture and business-related degrees or certificates at colleges, universities, and technical schools in the United States and Ontario, Canada.
At the time of application, students must be high school seniors or the equivalent of and enrolled in a university, community college, or technical school for fall 2023, or continuing students enrolled in good standing at a university, community college, or technical school. Scholarships will be scored by a committee comprised of industry professionals outside of the Growmark System.
The 2023 Growmark Foundation Scholarship Application may be found at bit.ly/3TdXRkH. The application deadline is May 12.
