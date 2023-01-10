Welcome Week activities begin today
Classes for the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro begin today, and the A-State Student Activities Board has events planned throughout the week to celebrate the return to campus.
Silent Disco is set from 9 until midnight this evening at the Red Wolf Center.
Donuts with the Dean and Directors is set for 9-11 a.m. Wednesday on the first floor of the Reng Student Union.
Conversation on Campus Culture is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Reng Student Union’s Centennial Hall.
Join in January, an organization fair is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 17.
Students who need assistance with academic concerns may contact the University Advising Center in suite 117 of the Dean B. Ellis Library.
Hailey Bland of Paragould has received the Dr. Joshua R. Toney, DDS P.A. Scholarship at Black River Technical College, made possible by funding from Dr. Joshua Toney of Sandhill Dentistry in Pocahontas. She is a 2022 graduate of Paragould High School seeking a nursing degree.
Bland will be awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided she maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
Work by Dr. Khem Aryal, associate professor of English at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was selected by Belle Point Press for its Mid-South Prose Series. Belle Point has published Aryal’s short fiction, “His Grandma Blues,” as a chapbook in the series.
Belle Point emphasizes the literary culture and community of the American Mid-South.
Columbia College in Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Koal Benson of Jonesboro, who attended online, was among those listed.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
A total of 8,170 students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,595 full-time undergraduate students named to the president’s honor roll for completing 12 or more hours with a GPA of 4.0.
Included on the president’s honor roll was Kali Koelling of Horseshoe Bend.
Students with a GPA of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a “C” made the dean’s honor roll. Area students included on this list were Abi Bolar of Leachville and Anna Farmer of Black Rock.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for applications to the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program through Jan. 25.
More information about the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program can be found at bit.ly/3vLwyDk or by contacting Erica Benoit at erica.benoit@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
More information about the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program can be found at bit.ly/3iswxRKor by contacting Lindsey Cartwright at lindsey.cartwright@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
