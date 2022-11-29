Bennett to clerk in AG office
Tristan Bennett, a second-year student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, is included in the new class of law clerks for the 2022 fall term of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office. These law students work in various departments assisting with legal research, drafting memos, editing legal documents and accompanying lawyers at trials, client meetings and hearings.
Bennett is a 2021 Arkansas State University graduate earning a degree in multimedia journalism. She is from Carlisle and will be clerking in the Civil Division.
Brown to attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Jadyn Brown, a 10th-grader at Paragould High School will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23 at the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.
The congress is an honors-only program for high school students planning to become doctors or medical researchers. The event will include presentations by Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients, advice on medical schools, and information on the latest advances in medicine and medical technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.