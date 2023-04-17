Ozarka College to host open house
Ozarka College will be hosting an open house night from 4 to 6 p.m. April 25 at each campus location.
Students can receive assistance with applying for admission, financial aid, scheduling placement testing, and registering for courses. For questions, call 870-368-2300 or visit any Ozarka College location.
Hays receives education award
Allen Hays, director of the Delta STEM Education Center and instructor in teacher education at Arkansas State University, has been presented with an educator recognition award from the Arkansas for Gifted and Talented Education organization.
His contributions include collaboration with educational cooperatives and educators, student outreach, and providing professional development linked to the integration of STEAM into the gifted classroom. He received the award at the 2023 AGATE conference in Little Rock.
Local student honored at event
Katherine Starr from Jonesboro, a creative writing major at Hiram College in Ohio, was honored at the Evening of Hiram Writers event, where student writers read their fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry.
Lyon to offer team-taught course
Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville, will offer a team-taught course during the fall 2023 semester that will address three major disciplines within the forensic sciences. Dr. Robert Miller, assistant professor of psychology, Dr. Cassia Oliveira, associate professor of Biology, and Dr. Irosha Nawarathne, associate professor of Chemistry. Each professor is slated to teach for five weeks.
Individuals who are considering a career in forensic science or who are simply interested in learning more about the subject can contact Oliveira at cassia.oliveira@lyon.edu for more information.
Quiz Bowl finals to air on Arkansas PBS
High school students from across the state will showcase their intellect in the annual Arkansas Governor’s Academic Competition “Arkansas Quiz Bowl 2023” airing at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
It will be livestreamed at myarpbs.org/watch and will also be available to stream on YouTube at myarpbs.org/ 2023quizbowlplaylist in the week following broadcast.
It will be broadcast in two parts, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Valley View High School vs. Batesville High School. will be included in the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. time period.
Each match will last approximately one hour.
Fegadel’s study is published
An article by Dr. Averi Fegadel, assistant professor of criminology at Arkansas State University, has been published in “Critical Criminology.”
Based on her dissertation, this study explores the social, economic and environmental injustices experienced by Native Americans. In particular, this research confronts historic and current struggles endured by Native Americans in their resistance to ecocide, genocide and capitalism by focusing on uranium mining in the Southwestern United States
Trevathan state finalist for Presidential Award
Morgan Trevathan, a mathematics teacher at Annie Camp Junior High School in Jonesboro is one of seven Arkansas teachers selected as 2023 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity.
National PAEMST awardees will each receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation and a trip to Washington for a series of recognition events, professional development activities, and an awards ceremony.
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarships increase
The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is increasing individual scholarship amounts. Eligible single parents can now receive up to $1,600 per semester. Single parents can apply for fall 2023 financial aid online through June 15 at aspsf.org/applynow.
McKay and Todorovic write textbook chapter
A book chapter by Dr. Tanja McKay, professor of entomology and interim associate chair of biological sciences a Arkansas State University, and program alumna Dr. Sofia Todorovic has been included in the textbook titled “Human and Animal Filariases,” published by Wiley-VCH.
Their chapter, titled “Vector Control Approaches for Canine Filariasis,” describes integrated mosquito management strategies for mosquito control districts, veterinarians and pet owners in order to reduce risks for canine heartworm.
