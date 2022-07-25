Tant makes dean’s list at Millikin
Robert Tant of Paragould is among the undergraduates named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Robert Tant of Paragould is among the undergraduates named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
To be included on the list, students must attempt 12 graded credits during a semester and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher to earn Dean’s List honors.
Faith Dollman of Newport was a part of a group of University of Arkansas Little Rock students involved in the TRIO Student Support Services program who traveled to Nashville from June 2-4 for a cultural enrichment trip.
SSS is a U.S. Department of Education program designed to provide services for students who are first-generation, low-income, and/or have disabilities.
It gives students the chance to take part in unique activities they wouldn’t have access to otherwise.
The free services include a textbook loan program, online training and financial literacy programs, free in-person or online tutoring services, and a $500 scholarship each semester.
Md Azharul Islam, a student in the Master of Science in Engineering program in the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Arkansas State University, was selected to participate in the 2022 Cyberinfrastructure-Enabled Machine Learning Workshop hosted by the San Diego Supercomputer Center.
The goal was to introduce computational researchers to techniques and methods that will help them scale machine learning applications from local resources to national-level high-performance computing platforms.
Islam was one of only 50 students selected nationally for the workshop.
Brianna Gibson of Brookland is part of a group of University of Arkansas Little Rock students who designed an art mural for a gaming lounge in the Donaghey Student Center.
The eight students were part of a class called mural painting practicum that introduces students to the possibilities and practices of mural art.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.