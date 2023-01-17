Ozarka to offer free GED classes
Free GED classes are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Ozarka College Ash Flat, 64 College Drive.
For additional information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at 870-368-2051.
A-State offers new certificate program
A new program in athlete name, image and likeness promotion is now available at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The multidisciplinary certificate is aimed at those involved in work that supports student-athletes. From compliance officers, athletic directors, social media managers, or those working in a business related to student-athletes, the program is open to all undergraduate students.
For more details, contact the departments of Communication, 870-972-3091; Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences, 870-972-3066; or Economics and Finance, 870-972-2280.
SEMO announces fall honor rolls
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau has announced the dean’s and president’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
Madison Mason of Manila and Sophie Townsend of Corning were named to the president’s list which includes students who complete at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester and have a GPA of at least 4.0.
Students named to the dean’s list have completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B, received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses and have a GPA of at least 3.75.
Area students included on the dean’s list were Lindsey Conyers of Paragould and Dante Newson of Osceola.
Hewitt makes fall 2022 honor roll
Saraya Hewitt of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.
To be included on the dean’s list, all students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more must have a term GPA of 3.5 to 3.99. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor.
Matthews named to dean’s list
Kaden Matthews of Jonesboro is one of 191 students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Phares gets Clay County Electric scholarship
Lakyn Phares of Ravenden has received the Clay County Electric Cooperative Corp. Member Scholarship at Black River Technical College.
Phares is a 2022 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School and the daughter of Shawn and Shara Phares. She is seeking a registered nursing degree, after which she plans to attend Arkansas State University to seek a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Phares will receive $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided she maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
Belk named to Drury dean’s list
Mark Belk of Jonesboro was recently named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Mo.
Students included on this list earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Limegrover joins Omicron Delta Kappa
Emma Limegrover of Jonesboro was recently initiated into the University of St. Thomas Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society in St. Paul, Minn.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
SNHU announces fall honor rolls
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester recently announced the names of students included on its president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students with a minimum GPA of 3.7 for the term are named to the president’s list.
Area students included on the president’s list are Brandon Adams and Elizabeth Huggins, both of Jonesboro, Savannah Fletcher and Amber Rainwater, both of Brookland, Justin Montgomery of Paragould, Kayleigh Clark of Wynne, Madelynne Hudgen of Harrisburg and Joseph Veer of Reyno.
Melinda Hill of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list which includes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for the term.
