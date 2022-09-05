Huynh graduates from Pacific University
Diana Huynh of Newport graduated from Pacific University, Forest Grove, Ore., on Aug. 22 with a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from the College of Health Professions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Diana Huynh of Newport graduated from Pacific University, Forest Grove, Ore., on Aug. 22 with a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from the College of Health Professions.
Laura Beth Grissom is the Jonesboro area recipient of an Alabama Grocers Education Foundation scholarship for employees or children of employees of Alabama Grocers Association member companies for the 2022-23 academic year.
Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.