Roney earns Kansas State honors
Reed Roney of Jonesboro was among the students at Kansas State University in Manhattan who earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester.
Students must earn a 3.75 or above GPA for the semester on at least 12 graded credit hours.
Foster earns veterans scholarship
Marc Foster, a 2022 graduate of Valley View High School, has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship by the Tan Son Nhut Association, a national Vietnam Veteran organization.
TSNA scholarships are available to high school seniors who are direct descendants of someone who served in Vietnam. Foster’s grandfather, James Elmer Butler, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Jordan earns degree from CMU
Abbey Elizabeth Jordan, of Paragould, was among the spring graduates at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
Jordan graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree.
Lewis named to dean’s list
Lauren Lewis of Jonesboro was named to the spring 2021-22 dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the semester are named to the dean’s list.
Locals earn optometry degrees
Sonali Das of Jonesboro and Taylor Canamore of Paragould were recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Das graduated with high honors and was named to Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity. She is the daughter of Renuka and Dan Das and a graduate of Valley View High School and Arkansas State University.
Canamore is the daughter of Amanda and Orlan Mears and is a graduate of Greene County Tech High School and Arkansas State University.
Perkins gets Goldwater Scholarship
Nikkolette Perkins of Jonesboro has received the Goldwater Scholarship awarded to college sophomores and juniors who show “exceptional promise of becoming this nation’s next generation of natural sciences, mathematics and engineering research leaders,” according to goldwater.scholarsapply.org.
It is limited to students who intend to enter Ph.D. or M.D./Ph.D programs, and the funds are applied to the students’ final years of college.
Of the nearly 400 students to receive the scholarship, Perkins was one of only two Arkansan recipients.
A chemistry and math double major, she plans to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry and work in drug discovery.
SEMO names dean’s list
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau recently announced its spring 2022 dean’s list.
Included were Layla Bouzihay of Jonesboro, Will Henson and Hannah McGinn, both of Paragould, Sophie Townsend of Corning and Madison Mason of Manila.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Byers makes president’s honor roll
Garrett Byers of Harrisburg was named to the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Students included on this list have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Street named after Jonesboro native
The Sofia, Bulgaria city council recently name a street in the Mladost residential area after U.S. ambassador James Pardew, who was Washington’s envoy to Bulgaria from 2002 to 2005.
During his tenure, Bulgaria became a member of NATO, in 2004, and by 2005 had completed negotiations for accession to the European Union.
Pardew and his wife Kathy were supporters of many organizations and institutions in the field of culture in Sofia.
Arkansas State University recently dedicated the Pardew Gallery in the Bradbury Art Museum in honor of the gift of their art collection.
The Pardews are natives of Jonesboro and both attended Arkansas State.
