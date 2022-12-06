BRTC graduations set

The fall 2022 Registered Nursing Graduation and Pinning Ceremony at Black River Technical College has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and the General Education Commencement ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, both in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, on the Pocahontas campus.