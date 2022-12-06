BRTC graduations set
The fall 2022 Registered Nursing Graduation and Pinning Ceremony at Black River Technical College has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and the General Education Commencement ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, both in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, on the Pocahontas campus.
Graduations are open to the public and will be streamed live on BRTC’s Facebook page.
Lyon to hold first fall graduation
For the first time in its 150-year history, Lyon College will hold a commencement ceremony to celebrate fall graduates.
The program will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
Student poetry contests announced
The Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas has announced annual student poetry contests available for the spring of 2023.
At the collegiate level, the Pat Laster Collegiate Contest is open to students across the state. This contest will award $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third. Entries are due March 15.
For junior and senior high school students, the Harding Stedler Memorial Student contests are available statewide. Winnings total $215. The entry deadline is March 1.
The National Federation of State Poetry Societies Student Contest is open to senior high school students across the United States. The total amount of winnings is $115 and entries are due March 13.
There are no entry fees for any of the contests. Entry forms and additional information are available at poetsroundtableofarkansas.org.
Students get state Seal of Biliteracy
Eight students at Nettleton High School achieved the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and English this fall, including 10th-grader, Juan Cubero; 11th-graders, Exson Argueta and Zulma Cano-Martinez; and 12th-graders, Faith Carson, Zahyra Mata Rodríguez, Xitlali Mendoza, Manuel Morales and Carmen Sosa. Damir Ashinov, in the 11th grade, achieved the Seal in Russian and English.
The Academies at Jonesboro High School had four 12th graders who achieved the seal in Spanish and English. They were Alejandro Cordero, Karla Gomez, Jesus Pedraza and Jesus Tovar.
The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded each spring and fall to students in grades nine through 12 and is sponsored by the Arkansas Foreign Language Teachers Association and the Arkansas Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages.
Miller completes internship
Kelsey Miller, a sophomore biology major from Highland and part of the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, spent her summer interning at the Mammoth Spring National Fish Hatchery.
BRTC Trap Club finishes ninth in the country
The Black River Technical College Trap and Skeet Club finished its season ninth in the country in the USA Clay Target College and third in conference with 464 out of 500 points. The team’s shooting accuracy percentage was 78.8 or 19.7 targets out of every 25.
Aaryon Vaughn was the varsity female first-place conference season average holder. Second place went to Brie Burrow. Michael Fraley was third-place overall tournament novice male and awarded most improved in combined season and tournament scoring.
Brayden Tarantino was first overall in combined season and tournament scoring and David Ladd was second, with Vaughn coming in third.
Lambda Nu awards scholarship
Arkansas State University senior Kamille Evans of Jonesboro is the 2022 winner of the Ray Winters Scholarship. This scholarship is given each year to one student for achievement and high honors.
Evans is a senior in the cardiovascular interventional program in the Department of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences.
This scholarship was developed following the retirement of Ray Winters who led medical imaging and radiation sciences at A-State. It is awarded to the applicant that has achieved the most scholarship points.
A-State faculty receive grant
A pair of Arkansas State University professors, Dr. Cameron Wimpy, assistant professor of political science and interim department chair and Dr. William McLean, associate vice chancellor for faculty relations and associate professor of political science, have received a $95,173 grant to continue their research project “Exploring Rural Election Administration: with Special Attention to the Mississippi River Delta.”
The grant is funded by the MIT Election Data and Science Lab along with The Pew Charitable Trusts.
The states included in the study will be Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.