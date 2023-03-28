Grants available for public education employees
Arkansas public school educators and employees are invited to apply now for the 2023-24 ARTA Grants. The grants are funded by contributions from members of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, a professional organization of Arkansas’ public education retirees.
They are awarded in two categories. Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their own education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. Mitchell-Fair Grants are for currently classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure.
Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For more information and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.
Hansen speaks to folklore society
Dr. Gregory Hansen, professor of folklore and English at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recently gave an invited presentation to the Florida Folklore Society.
Hansen spoke on connections between public folklore projects and research and programming based in A-State’s heritage studies Ph.D. program.
He and other session participants spoke of projects they completed while serving with the Florida Department of State’s Florida Folklife Program.
Ozarka College offers free GED classes
Free GED classes are currently available from Ozarka College. They are offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays on the Melbourne campus; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Ash Flat campus; from 9 a.m. to p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays on the Mountain View campus; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays on the Mountain View campus; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Mammoth Spring Fire Station.
For additional information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at 870-368-2051.
Music faculty perform at special events
Arkansas State University Jonesboro woodwind faculty members, Dr. Stephanie Hoeckley, Dr. Kristin Leitterman, Dr. Erin Cameron and Dr. Elissa Kana were invited to perform during Woodwind Day at Eastern Tennessee State University in Johnson City where they worked with more than 100 students from three states.
A gala concert featured the four performing various chamber works.
Also, five music faculty members, Hoeckley, Leitterman, Cameron, Kana and Dr. Juli Buxbaum, performed at the seventh annual Music by Women Festival at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss.
Career Expo set at Lyon
Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville, will have its spring 2023 Career Expo for current students, alumni and the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4, in the Becknell Gymnasium on the Lyon campus. The free event is open to the public.
Recruiters from business and industry, as well as university graduate programs, will be on hand.
Valley View team makes All-State Coding event
The Arkansas Department of Education has announced that the Valley View High School team of Jackson Carl Wilson, Kaydan Tran and Dalton Lee Morphis is among the teams advancing to the seventh annual All-State Coding Competition to be held April 29 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. The team sponsor is Bryan Creech.
Brown participating in cooperative ed program
Paxton Brown of Blytheville is participating in the University of Alabama Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2023 semester. Brown is working for Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa, Inc.
In the program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
