Kim co-authors capital spending research
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 5:01 am
Dr. Jiseul Kim, assistant professor of public administration at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, is co-author of an article published in the International Review of Public Administration.
Complete studies on capital expenditures are rare in South Korea, so Kim and the other researchers examined resource and political data from 16 local Korean governments over an 18-year period for the article, “Determinants of capital spending in local governments of South Korea.”
Kelli Listenbee, director of learning support services, and Tabatha Simpson-Farrow, director of the Writing Center and instructor in composition, both at Arkansas State University Jonesboro, made a presentation to the College Reading and Learning Association national conference in San Diego.
In “Collaborative Assessment to Engage Students and Elevate Learning and Retention,” they emphasized the goals of the tutoring experience and how to accurately assess tutoring’s impact on retention and persistence.
Dr. Jonathan Merten, associate professor of chemistry, and undergraduate researcher Shealyn Chestnut, both at Arkansas State University Jonesboro, spoke at SciX.
Merten presented two talks with five undergraduate co-authors, “Probing LIP-Atmosphere Interaction with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy,” and “A Critical Comparison of Laser-Ablation Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Paradigms.”
Chestnut presented her research as a poster, “Mass and Morphology of Yttrium Plasma as Function of Ablation Energy.” Their work came out of Merten’s National Science Foundation funding.
