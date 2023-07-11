Courtois earns degree at Missouri S&T
Kira Courtois of Jonesboro graduated with high honors from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, earning a Bachelor of Science in English and technical communication, and was an Honors Academy fellow.
High honors is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79.
Commencement ceremonies were held on campus May 13 at the Gale Bullman Building.
ADE names Teacher of the Year regional finalists
The Arkansas Department of Education has announced the names of 14 educators who are 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year regional finalists.
These educators will be recognized July 27 at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock where four state semi-finalists will be announced.
Candice Groves who teaches French and journalism at Blytheville High School will represent the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative.
Regional finalists each receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize. The 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year will be named this fall.
Lammers earns Georgia Tech degree
Louis Lammers of Blytheville has earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Commencement exercises were held May 5-6, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Missouri S&T announces honor list
Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2023 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had a GPA of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students included were Kira Courtois and Jason Hart, both of Jonesboro and Roriana Burgess of Blytheville.
Sherman earns faculty honors at Georgia Tech
Matthew Sherman of Jonesboro earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Drummond earns dean’s list honors
Sophia Drummond of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Emerson College in Boston.
The requirement to make the dean’s list is a semester GPA of 3.7 or higher.
Tant makes dean’s list at Millikin
Robert Tant of Paragould has made the dean’s list for spring 2023 at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.
UAMS to offer forensic pathology fellowship
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock has partnered with the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to offer a one-year, fully accredited fellowship in forensic pathology, starting July 1, 2024.
Applications for the 2024–25 academic year are now being accepted for physicians who have completed a residency program in anatomic or anatomic/clinical pathology and who are board-certified or board-eligible.
There is currently no application deadline, but interested applicants should contact Dr. Theodore Brown an associate professor of pathology at UAMS and the state’s chief medical examiner at ted.brown@crimelab.arkansas.gov or tbrown4@uams.edu, or Dr. Teddi Tubre, an adjunct professor of pathology at UAMS, associate director of the fellowship program, and associate medical examiner and neuropathologist at the Crime Lab at teddi.tubre@crimelab.arkansas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.