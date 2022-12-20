Amick named to honor roll
Chloe Amick of Jonesboro was named to the fall 2022 honor roll at Bethel University In McKenzie, Tenn.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Chloe Amick of Jonesboro was named to the fall 2022 honor roll at Bethel University In McKenzie, Tenn.
To qualify for the honor roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a “C.”
Betsy Roemer of Bono, a junior majoring in elementary education was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshal.
The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher GPAe; at least 12 hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
Dennis Burgess of Paragould has been recognized at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia by earning a place on the fall 2022 president’s list for academic work
The list recognizes students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Tara Vance of Paragould was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Students can get details or enter the contest by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. March 1.
To apply for the scholarship, college-bound seniors can submit an essay of 1,500 words maximum or a video, no more than four minutes long, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives.
Six members of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University Class of 2023 were matched to U.S. military residencies.
Students who participated in the military match included Maron Barrett, Brian Dreher and Benjamin Munley, all at the Naval Medical Center, San Diego; Patrick Matulich, Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu; Josh Mihalcin, Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia; and Jini Song, Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.