Bowen named to Coastal Carolina president’s list
Jocelynn Bowen of Paragould was among the students included on the spring 2023 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
Students on the president’s list have achieved a 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Personal development courses offered
The Arkansas Humanities Council will offer two personal development courses Aug. 4 at the Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St. in Batesville. Teachers can earn up to 5 hours of personal development credits.
Teaching the Humanities will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon and Voices and Votes will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch will provided by selecting that option on the registration form.
Course details are online at arkansashumanitiescouncil .org under the programs tab.
Nursing program celebrates 20 years
This is the 20th anniversary of the nurse anesthesia program at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. A celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, on the third floor of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences, 2501 Danner Ave.
One may RSVP for the event by emailing Mary Bouchard at mbouchard@AState.edu.
A-State students get new meal plan option
A new meal plan option called Campus Choice will be available this fall for Arkansas State University students.
The Campus Choice plan allows undergraduate students who live on a campus where a meal plan is currently not required, and those who commute regularly to campus, the opportunity to access the A-State dining options by using Flex dollars. Currently, only A-State undergraduate students who are paying regular student tuition rates for at least one class qualify.
The $150 per semester plan allows students to purchase food at the on-campus retail locations tax-free using flex dollars. Students who opt out of the plan before Aug. 1 will not see the charge on their accounts.
Focus Bank offers financial literacy resources
Focus Bank is offering students at 28 schools and the surrounding community free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom.
Through the courses, students can try managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. While teachers are able to monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, including articles, calculators, and coach sessions are also available. Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit focusbank.teachbanzai.com or call 888-822-6924.
Dunn makes president’s list at Freed-Hardeman
Lacy Dunn of Jonesboro is among the students included on the president’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 GPA.
A-State transfer student recognized
Jacqueline Romani Vargas Ullo, a transfer student at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is a recipient of a summer research fellowship awarded by the American Society of Pharmacognosy. She also has been selected to receive a Fulbright scholarship, awarded by the Fulbright-García Robles Foundation, to the top Mexican candidates who want to pursue graduate studies in the United States.
Vargas, who transferred from Campus Querétaro is now a senior student at A-State.
Farm Family members enroll at BRTC
Two of the three Randolph County Farm Family members recently enrolled at Black River Technical College.
Wes Hardin and his son, Lane, of Water Valley visited the BRTC Pocahontas campus where Wes signed up for the emergency medical technician program, and Lane signed up for the industrial maintenance program.
