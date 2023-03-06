A-State announces specialist degrees
Arkansas State University has released the names of students included in the fall 2022 commencement held Dec. 17.
Area students earning Specialist in Education degrees in educational leadership were Heather Diles of Bono, Randall Phillips of Brookland, Jillian Ashcraft, Cameron Bentley, Heather Bradway, Haley Jones and Robin Dorsey-Thomas, all of Jonesboro, Amanda Eakins of Lake City, Tommy Wells Jr. of Parkin, Lesia Hicks of Wynne, Brandon Harper, Janey McFadden and Blair Metheny, all of Paragould, and Emaly Stonecipher of Harrisburg.
Local students awarded U of A scholarships
Local students were awarded scholarships this school year from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Jonesboro students included Lauryn Cranford who was awarded the African American Studies Scholarship; Timothy Roberts who received the Sturgis Grant for Honors Scholars; and Coy Morris who was awarded the Roy and Christine Sturgis Endowed Trust Fund Scholarship.
Sallie Hendrix of Paragould was awarded the Preston and Kathryn Woodruff Endowed Drum Major Scholarship.
Ole Miss announces chancellor's list
The University of Mississippi, near Oxford, has announced the fall 2022 chancellor's honor roll.
Area students included were Cassandra Williams, Sophie Trevathan, Caroline Pickens, Seth Harmon, Macey Ross, Rhegan Vanhoozer and Anslee Wilson, all of Jonesboro, Mallie Zielinski of Monette, Aaron Jolly of Bay, Ashton Rodrigues and Brianna Cupp, both of Paragould, and Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas.
The chancellor's honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Beaverstock makes dean's list
Margaret Beaverstock of Jonesboro was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Whiteland to receive Art Education award
The Committee on Lifelong Learning, a special interest group of the National Art Education Association, recognized Dr. Susan Whiteland, associate professor of art education at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, for her professional achievements.
The committee will present its 2023 Pearl Greenberg Award for Teaching and Research in Art Education to Whiteland in April during the group’s national conference in San Antonio.
Applications open for technician scholarships
The Arkansas Trucking Association will award scholarships of up to $7,500 to students interested in pursuing careers as medium and heavy-duty truck technicians. Scholarship applications are being accepted through March 31 and are available at arkansastrucking.com/techscholarship.
Applicants must be graduating seniors from accredited high schools. Scholarships will be awarded for students attending a minimum two-semester medium- and heavy duty truck technician program at an Arkansas institution.
Ole Miss announces dean's list
Elauna Eaton and Garrett Childers, both of Jonesboro, and Grady Peel of Monette, were among the students included on the dean's honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Mississippi, near Oxford.
The list is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Truck safety and education funds available
The Arkansas Highway Commission has announced the next application cycle for the Arkansas Commercial Truck Safety and Education Program began March 1.
ACTSEP is a grant program that funds truck safety and education efforts through cooperative public and private programs that focus on increased enforcement, regulatory compliance, industry training, and educational programs to ensure the safe movement of goods on Arkansas highways.
It is funded with the first $2 million collected annually from a 15 percent registration fee increase for certain trucks operating in Arkansas under the International Registration Plan.
Applications are available at www.ardot.gov/actsep.
