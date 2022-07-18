Freed-Hardeman names additional honor students
Dakota Smith and Lacy Dunn, both of Jonesboro were named to the president’s list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn. To be on the president’s list, full-time students must have a 4.0 GPA
Smith also earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology Health and Human Performance during spring graduation.
Sherman earns faculty honors
Matthew Sherman of Jonesboro earned faculty honors for spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Baggett receives Townsend Scholarship
Brookland native Nathan Baggett has been named the recipient of the 2022 Dr. William H. Townsend Scholarship given by the Arkansas Optometric Association. Nathan is a fourth-year clinical intern at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
He is a 2019 honor graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.
After graduation in May 2023, he hopes to return to Arkansas to practice optometry.
VPA receives R.I.S.E. School Award
Visual and Performing Arts magnet school in Jonesboro was one of 10 schools presented a Reading Initiative for Student Excellence School Award by the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Winners were named at the ADE Summit in Hot Springs.
In order to receive the award, more than 75 percent of teachers at the school must have completed the R.I.S.E. Academy Phase 1 training for grades K-2 or 3-6; the principal must have completed the Assessor Academy, and there must be a letter of recommendation submitted by the school’s R.I.S.E. trainer.
Dodd graduates Rockhurst University
Reagan Dodd of Jonesboro was among the graduates at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., during spring commencement held May 14 at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Dodd graduated with highest honors with a Bachelor of Science degree.
ASUN-Marked Tree students earn recognition
Two Arkansas State University-Newport at Marked Tree students earned recognition this June at the National Leadership and Skills Conference hosted by SkillsUSA in Atlanta.
Taylor Matthews of Cherry Valley won bronze in the cosmetology category. This category required finalists to demonstrate skills in hair color, cutting, styling and long hair design.
Lauren Putman of Cooter, Mo., competed in the esthetics category. She, too, earned bronze by demonstrating techniques and professionalism in skin care including facials, makeup and fantasy makeup application on her model, Evelyn Castillo of Senath, Mo.
