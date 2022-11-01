Blood drive, health fair scheduled to be held on Nov. 10
The Nettleton School District University Heights School of Medical Arts will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 through the American Red Cross at the medical lab, 3901 Aggie Road in Jonesboro.
A medical fair will follow from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in partnership with St. Bernards Healthcare, the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, NEA Baptist and the Red Cross.
During the fair, there will be a variety of free screenings available, including blood pressure, anemia and diabetes; free information from medical providers, family activities including crafts, bingo and karaoke; and a student art show.
To schedule a blood donation, visit www. redcrossblood.org and enter the code UHSMA or text BLOODAPP to 90999.
Ouachita Baptist to offer online MBAThe Hickingbotham School of Business at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia is preparing to launch a fully-online Master of Business Administration degree program, set to begin in Fall 2023 pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Students will be able to complete the 30-hour MBA in a year; there are no internships required, but a required program-long practicum on entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship will provide three hours of credit. Classes will be divided among HSB professors, business leaders who hold an MBA and visiting doctoral-level professors.
Langston selected for President’s Leadership Fellows
Lizzie Langston of Blytheville has been selected for the 2022-23 President’s Leadership Fellows class at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
The President’s Leadership Fellows was created in 2014 by former UCA President Tom Courtway.
Students are selected based on an application and interview.
They serve as student representatives of the president’s office while sharing their personal collegiate experience at various institutional events, on and off campus.
BRTC coming to Clay County
There will be a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at 775 E. Main St. in Piggott for the Black River Technical College Career and Technical Center in Clay County.
Gov. Asa Hutchison will be a special guest.
