Local playgrounds to participate in STOP program
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has announced the expansion of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program to 23 schools in 20 communities, more than double the number of schools in previous years, including Oak Grove Elementary in Paragould and M.D. Williams Intermediate in Pocahontas.
Winning schools receive up to five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines after participating in program training.
Students earn awards in biology
Two students in the molecular biosciences doctoral degree program at Arkansas State University received awards from the Society for In Vitro Biology when it met in San Diego.
Sepideh Mohammadhosseinpour of Iran received the 2022 Gordon Sato and Wally McKeen Award and the second place Oral Presentation Award for her talk “Prenylated Stilbenoids Increase the Apoptotic Effect of Paclitaxel in Triple-negative Breast Cancer Cells.”
Gaurav Gajurel of Nepal received the 2022 John S. Song Award for his research “Comparative Assessment of Antioxidant Activity of Prenylated Stilbenoid-Rich Extracts from Elicited Hairy Root Cultures of Three Cultivars of Peanut.”
CRC part of course transfer system
Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould has been accepted into the Arkansas Course Transfer System.
Students taking courses at Crowley’s Ridge College can be confident that academic credit earned in ACTS courses will transfer to any four-year Arkansas public college or university.
A-State summer grads earn certifications
A number of area students earned certifications at summer graduation at Arkansas State University.
Those were Laura Bass of Paragould, certificate of proficiency in bone densitometry; Wanya Wilkins of Jonesboro, certificate of proficiency in business law and compliance; Sarah Tom and Presley Tullos, both of Piggott, Haley Conaway, Tiffany Nguyen and Charles Selfors, all of Jonesboro, Laura Bass of Paragould and Heather Kruft of Newport, all certificates of proficiency in computed tomography; Laurel Gaither of Walnut Ridge, certificate of proficiency in museum studies; Tiffany Nguyen of Jonesboro and Heather Kruft of Newport, certificate of proficiency in radiologic sciences administration; Mack Skelton of Jonesboro, superintendent certificate program; Shelby Woolridge of Jonesboro, post-baccalaureate certificate in advanced medical imaging and therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.