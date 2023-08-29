Barker awarded national scholarship
The Board of Directors of Alpha Lambda Delta has announced that Karli Barker of Jonesboro, a student at Arkansas State University, is the recipient of a $2,000 Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year; one of 50 awarded in the U.S.
Barker is the newly elected vice president of the Arkansas State University chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, serves as director of activities for Alpha Gamma Delta, a volunteer for the A-State Food Pantry and a member of 747 College Ministry.
Selection for the scholarship is based on maintaining a 3.5 GPA, academic records, participation in Alpha Lambda Delta activities, campus and community service activities, and the applicant’s essay answers.
A-State diversity program wins award
The Arkansas State University Diversifying Our Curing Community program is a 2023 INSIGHT Into Diversity Inspiring Programs in STEM Award recipient. The award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. DOCC is a four-year program for students who are seeking a career as a medical doctor. Qualifying students receive multiple benefits, including a $1,500 stipend per semester, intensive advising, and mentoring by science faculty members.
DOCC will be among 79 other programs to be recognized in the September issue of the magazine.
New scholarship available for UAM agriculture students
The University of Arkansas at Monticello’s College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources has introduced the Dr. Kelly J. Bryant Endowed Scholarship for Agriculture. Initiated by the Ag Alumni Society, this scholarship is open to full-time junior and senior UAM students majoring in any agricultural field with a GPA of 2.0 or higher. The scholarship awards two recipients $1,000 each. The application deadline is Sept. 15. To apply for the scholarship, contact Rhonda Parris at parris@uamont.edu. or 870-460-1149.
