Wills inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Jason Wills of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 6:39 am
Jason Wills of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Wills was initiated at Oklahoma State University.
The Williams Teacher Education Program at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge has been granted national accreditation through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, making it one of 55 providers from 28 states and the United Arab Emirates to receive accreditation this fall.
CAEP is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. More than 600 educator preparation providers participate in the system.
BRTC Phi Theta Kappa elects officersNursing major Marshayla Anderson of Jonesboro was recently elected president of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas. Nursing major Justin Bradford of Paragould and general education major Brandi Middleton of Ravenden were elected co-vice presidents of scholarship. Administration major Ashley McClish of Cardwell, Mo., and industrial maintenance technology major Krystina Compton were elected as co-vice presidents of community service. Criminal justice major Ashley Stover of Biggers and nursing major Ashley Williams of Brookland were elected as co-vice presidents of college projects.
The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is accepting applications for its Minority Health Workforce Diversity scholarship from now until Dec. 31.
Applications can be downloaded at bit.ly/3sM36ty. The application then must be emailed to Onekia Freeman, at onekia.freeman@arkansas.gov.
