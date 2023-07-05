Lyon College names dean’s list
Lyon College in Batesville recently announced those students included on the spring 2023 dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.75 or higher GPA and take a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester to appear on the list.
Area students included were Devi Lipford of Bono, Chloe Rudick and Jacob Strickland, both of Cave City, Gabriel Morris of Hardy, Justin Dunn of Highland, Avery Aquino, Hannah Davison, Katherine Hunter, Aisha Mahmoud and Nikkolette Perkins, all of Jonesboro, Bailey Barnard of Maynard, Erin Haigwood of Newport, Claralea Roberson of Pocahontas, Timothy Creekmore of Poughkeepsie and Taylor Mitchell of Wynne.
Jonesboro students graduate online
Fourteen students from Jonesboro were among those graduating from the online school, Arkansas Connections Academy. Included were Jaden Cook, Taylor Herrera, Mckinna Hubbard, Payton Johnson, Lillian Kitchen, Jonathan Langston, Addyson Massey, Lanie Rouse, Erica Stanford, Ryleigh Troutman, Mastasia Vaughn, Summer Wilson, Lennon Yarbrough and Isabella Zupa.
Area students earn doctorates
Lindsey Parnell of Jonesboro and Nathan Baggett of Brookland both recently earned a Doctor of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Alpha Kappa Alpha sets up scholarship
The Eta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., established on the campus of Arkansas State University in October of 1973, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and alumna have established a $25,000 endowment fund to help future students.
The first scholarship will be presented at the homecoming festivities in October.
They plan to award $1,000 annually, with a $500 scholarship each semester.
