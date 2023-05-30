More attend Boys State
Two additional names were included in the group of young men who are attending Arkansas Boys State 2023, which will continue through Friday in Little Rock.
They are Tyrone Williams and Danny Rogers both from Blytheville High School.
Students named to Harding’s dean’s list
Harding University in Searcy has announced the names of students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Area students included were Caleb Hooton, Emily Calhoon, Joshua Milnes, Jake Harrell, Reagan Ross, Reese McMillan, Peyton Mullins, Brett Baker, Alexandra Wright, McKenzie Wilson and Ashley Carlton, all of Jonesboro; Aiden Duty, Austin Chunn, John Stewart and Molly Chunn, all of Paragould; Alanna Drakeford and Hayden Byrd, both of Pocahontas; Joel Hoppe of Highland; Jennifer Redmon of Piggott; Tirrell Johnson of Wynne; Hannah Davidson of Newport; Amanda Brown of Maynard; and Katelyn Walling of Smithville.
Students graduate from Harding
Harding University in Searcy held spring 2023 commencement on May 6.
Lance Wallis of Jonesboro and Elizabeth Brawner of Wynne both received a Master of Science in Nursing.
Cupp to study in Costa Rica
Brianna Cupp of Paragould recently received a $1,000 Study Abroad Grant from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Cupp is one of 125 students nationwide to receive the award.
Currently majoring in exercise science at The University of Mississippi, Cupp will use the grant to study in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Weiner student makes dean’s list
Nghiep Hoang of Weiner has been included on the 2023 spring dean’s list for Newman University in Wichita. Undergraduate students must complete at least 12 credit hours and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher to qualify.
Engineering master’s program offers new options
The Master of Science in Engineering program at Arkansas State University is splitting into three separate degree programs starting with the fall semester this year, The programs are Master of Science in Civil Engineering, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Each option will include thesis and non-thesis options. The credit-hour requirement is 30 for either option. Students can also be admitted to an accelerated master’s program, completing their degree in a year by finishing up to 12 of the 30 credit hours during their undergraduate program of study.
ASUN’s Surgical Tech degree gets accreditation
Arkansas State University-Newport has announced that its Surgical Technology associate degree program has been awarded continuing accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. The decision, made on May 19, recognizes the program’s compliance with CAAHEP standards.
ASUMH names spring ’23 honor roll
The honor roll, consisting of the chancellor’s and vice chancellor’s lists, for the spring 2023 semester has been announced at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
The chancellor’s list of full-time students whose semester GPA is 4.0 included Nathaniel Childers of Jonesboro, Brayden Carmichael of Monette and Matthew Smith of Corning.
Wyatt Goodman of Hardy was included on the vice chancellor’s list of full-time students whose GPA for the semester is within the range of 3.60-3.99.
Belk makes Drury dean’s list
Mark Belk of Jonesboro is among the students included on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Mo.
The list includes students who earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
SAU Tech holds commencement
Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden held commencement ceremonies on May 6.
Area students earning degrees were Jordan Woods from Bay, who earned an Associate Degree in Fire and Emergency Response, and Hayden Creecy from Harrisburg and Christopher Bebout from Paragould who both earned Certificates of Proficiency in Fire and Emergency Response.
Area students make Greenville U dean’s list
Senior Misty Adams of Leachville and junior Carolina Hoffman of Marmaduke are among the students who were placed on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Greenville University in Illinois.
To qualify, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
