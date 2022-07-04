Missouri S&T announces spring honor list
Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2022 semester.
To be included, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had a GPA of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students included Jason Hart and Cole Littrell, both of Jonesboro, and Ryan Cole of Manila.
Freed-Hardeman announces spring honor rolls
Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has released the names of students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the president’s list, full-time students must have a 4.0 grade point average.
Area students included were Anna Wyatt of Paragould and Sarah Eddleman of Blytheville.
Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.
Area students on this list were Mattalyn Hardin of Paragould, Catherine Arnold of Wynne, Joe Harris of Ravenden and Ana Billingsley of Warm Springs.
Weaver selected for INBRE Award
Alexx Weaver of Lonoke is conducting research this summer at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as the recipient of the 2022 INBRE Mentored Research Summer Fellowship.
Weaver is a junior biotechnology and biological sciences major at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The award is valued at $6,000 for housing, board and a stipend while she conducts her work.
Drury announces dean’s list
Drury University in Springfield, Mo., has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
The recognition means a student earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Included were Mark Belk of Jonesboro and Lexi Maddock of Paragould.
Missouri S&T awards degrees
Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla held commencement ceremonies on campus this past May.
Damilola Balogun of Blytheville earned a doctoral degree in metallurgical engineering. Ryan Cole of Manila received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
Crossno earns master’s degree
Dakota Crossno of Brookland graduated with a Master of Arts in Ministry from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
Commencement was held May 14 in Loyd Auditorium.
Local students win at SkillsUSA event
Molly Stahl and Lily Williams, both of Jonesboro and students at the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center in Jonesboro were among the winners at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 22-23.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
Stahl was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in welding sculpture and Williams won a Skill Point Certificate in automotive refinishing technology.
CRC, Harding sign agreement for pharmacy students
Crowley’s Ridge College and Harding University College of Pharmacy signed a formal articulation agreement June 1.
The agreement guarantees qualified CRC students a position in the Harding College of Pharmacy’s Doctor of Pharmacy program after completing prerequisite courses and maintaining specific academic criteria at CRC.
The Pharmacy College Admission Test requirement will also be waived and a student will be able to complete both their undergraduate and graduate degrees within 6.5 years.
Students will qualify for the same scholarships offered to Harding’s current Guaranteed Seat Program students.
