Hirsch selected for Sloan Scholarship
Brittany Hirsch of Thayer, Mo., has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Jim and Betty Sloan Scholarship in the College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University.
Hirsch is working on a double major in animal science and biological sciences. She expects to graduate in May 2024.
The scholarship provides $2,000 per semester for four semesters as long as she maintains a minimum grade point average.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been selected as chairman of the Education Commission of the States, a national, nonpartisan organization that serves as a partner to state education leaders.
During his time as chairman Hutchinson will lead the Chair’s Initiative, which will focus on expanded computer science education.
It provides information and opportunities for policymakers to create effective education policy.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently presented awards to the winners of the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest during the Arkansas Farm to School Month celebration in Little Rock.
Nettleton STEAM received a $500 Award in the Best Education-Based School Garden category.
The contest was available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. Awardees were schools that had a school garden open during the 2021-2022 school year or planned to start a garden in the 2022-2023 school year.
The Arkansas Arts Council is working with schools across the state with “Poetry Out Loud!” providing everything needed at no cost, from organizing competitions and paperwork to coordinating Arkansas poets to create workshops to help students with their poetry.
Schools host their own competitions through February 2023 with the winning student of each school competing at the State Championship on March 11, 2023, at the King Opera House in Van Buren.
Interested educators can download the event flyer at bit.ly/3CBMhHT or contact the program manager, Matt Boyce, at matt.boyce@arkansas.gov.
