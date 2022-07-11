Kapales earns associate’s degree
Alexis Kapales of Jonesboro received an Associate of Science degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb., during the spring 2022 graduation.
Oklahoma State announces graduates
Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, awarded degrees to 4,084 students this past spring, including Hannah Lovrien of Jonesboro, a 2018 graduate of Brookland High School, who earned Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degrees in both accounting and finance.
