Ozarka goes to independent RN program
Ozarka College in Melbourne has received initial approval from the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to offer an LPN to RN Associate of Applied Science Degree in Registered Nursing program. Beginning in January 2024, the RN program will transition from consortium membership to an independent program.
Applications for the 2024 class will be accepted through Aug. 31. To be eligible to apply for the program, an applicant must be a licensed practical nurse or currently enrolled in an LPN program with a completion date prior to the end of the current calendar year. In addition, all program prerequisites must be completed by December 2023 with a 2.5 GPA or greater. An online application is available at Ozarka College at bit.ly/3MVs6Kp.
BRTC to have pinning, graduation
Black River Technical College will hold its summer practical nursing pinning and graduation ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 27 in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East on the Pocahontas Campus. Family members and friends of the graduates are invited to attend.
Ozarka College to host aviation camp
Ozarka College will host aviation camps at the Melbourne Municipal Airport, 524 Airport Road for students who are entering grades fourth-12th. Classes will be July 10 for grades fourth-eighth and July 11 for grades ninth-12th, both will meet from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The application deadline is June 30 and can be made online at www.ozarka.edu.
Sessions will include the history of aviation, how to fly a plane and a discovery flight for each student. Camps will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is encouraged. Tuition is $75 to be paid by a parent or caregiver at check-in. Lunch, refreshments, and a T-shirt are included in the fee.
A-State College of Nursing recognizes top grads
The College of Nursing and Health Professions at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recognized approximately 90 outstanding graduating students during Convocation of Scholars.
Hannah Taylor of Jonesboro, who majored in communication disorders, received the Chancellor’s Scholar award as the graduating senior with the highest overall GPA and most credit hours completed.
Ten additional graduating students received the 4.0 Scholar award. Area students included among those 10 were Paige Penn of Black Rock and Taylor Adams of Ravenden Springs.
Union University names honor rolls
Union University in Jackson, Tenn. recently announced the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2023 semester.
The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale.
Jonesboro students included were Sarah Owens, Sydney Sample and Natalie Supine. Other area students included Macie Smith of Manila and Jessica Harbby of Newport.
The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA on a four-point scale.
Area students included were Davis Smith of Manila and Kellen Patterson of Wynne
ASU-N gets robotics training system
The Arkansas State University-Newport Industrial Maintenance program has announced the acquisition of a new FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System that will offer students hands-on experience with cutting-edge industrial robotics technology. This state-of-the-art robot is designed to work alongside human workers, handling light and repetitive tasks such as material handling, small parts assembly, and palletizing applications.
Lyon launches first graduate program
Lyon College in Batesville has officially launched its first graduate program. Beginning this fall, the newly christened Lyon College Center for Transformative Teaching and Leadership will offer a Master of Arts in Teaching.
For more information and to apply for admission to the program, visit bit.ly/42B9u8h or contact Center Director Dr. Kimberly Crosby at kimberly.crosby@lyon.edu.
Freeman earns U of A Global Campus scholarship
Amy Freeman of Corning was among the 27 University of Arkansas Global Campus online students to receive a W.E. Manning Scholarship.
Each of 24 awardees will receive a $2,000 scholarship, distributed at $1,000 per fall and spring semester. The remaining three awardees are graduating in December so they will receive an award totaling $1,000.
Lewis named to Miami University dean’s list
Lauren Lewis of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the 2023 spring semester.
Johnson makes MidAmerica Nazarene honor roll
Mikayla Johnson of Jonesboro was recently included on the honor roll at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.
Honor Roll students must carry 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA of 3.2 to 3.49. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor.
Arkansas Future Grant available at Ozarka
For students interested in earning a degree at Ozarka College, the Arkansas Future Grant, a state grant scholarship program, covers tuition and fees.
Every person who has graduated from a high school, home school or GED program in Arkansas; or has a high school diploma, has lived in Arkansas for the last three years, and has not yet earned an associate degree is eligible to apply. The grant is available on a first-come, first-served basis and students must have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The deadline to apply is July 1. For details about the grant and eligibility, visit bit.ly/3J9d4iO and search for ARFUTURE or contact the Ozarka Admissions office at 870-368-2300.
