Area students included in Youth Cabinet
U.S. Sen. John Boozman launched the sixth year of his Congressional Youth Cabinet, meeting with 52 Arkansas high school students selected from public, private and charter schools across the state.
The Congressional Youth Cabinet is a non-partisan program that gives students insight and experience in the legislative process.
The high school juniors will attend meetings throughout the year and work in teams to research national issues they select. In April, the groups will present their policy recommendations to the senator.
Area students included are Mercuriah Vance, Blair Booker, Breann Fultz-Foster and Kadan Newson, all of Osceola, and Eli Ezekiel of Wilson.
A-State to open First in the Pack Resource Center
First-generation Arkansas State University students will have more support thanks to the newly created First in the Pack Resource Center, designed to help first-generation college students effectively navigate their college experience and persist to graduation.
It will offer resiliency coaching, supportive services and connections to community and campus resources.
There will be an open house for FITP from 2-5 p.m. Thursday in room 133 of the Dean B. Ellis Library, 322 University Loop in Jonesboro.
Arts Across Arkansas is launched state-wide
The Arkansas Arts Council has introduced Arts Across Arkansas, a pilot program designed to encourage, enhance and expand Arkansas students’ original thoughts, processes, personal experiences and artistic abilities.
With the program, teachers can nominate their students online at tinyurl.com/u5sv5wuz to enter a preliminary work for submission in a particular medium.
Teaching artists on the Arts in Education Roster will then review submissions and select which students they will mentor.
Students will learn problem-solving skills and gain experience in their creative fields as part of the mentoring program. The program culminates in a state finals event where a cash prize will be awarded.
A-State retains its bicycle friendly status
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro was renewed as a silver-level Bicycle Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists advocacy organization that encourages better bicycling and protects the rights of people who bike.
A-State first achieved Bicycle Friendly status back in 2014, the renewal extends to 12 years A-State’s national recognition.
According to the League, just 211 universities across the United States hold BFU certification, and Arkansas State is among only 67 with Silver status.
Keynote speaker for LETA graduation named
Kevin Molder, Poinsett County Sheriff and former academy instructor at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy, will be the guest speaker for the fall 2022 LETA graduation set for 1 p.m. Friday in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
Molder was appointed Poinsett County Sheriff in 2017, after being chief deputy in the county since 1996. He is also an adjunct instructor at Arkansas State University.
Graduation is open to the public and will be streamed live on LETA’s Facebook page.
OBU to offer new MA in analysis
Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia is preparing to offer Arkansas’ first Master of Arts degree program in applied behavior analysis, an additional option to the university’s existing Master of Science degree. The M.A. program will launch in Fall 2023, pending Higher Learning Commission and Verified Course Sequence approvals.
The M.A. degree program will replace the graduate certificate in ABA previously offered by the university.
A-State Military Science adds three to ROTC Hall of Heroes
The Department of Military Science at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro inducted three individuals into its Hall of Heroes during a Saturday morning ceremony at Cooper Alumni Center.
The three honored were retired Col. Anthony “Tony” Bell, a native of Memphis; retired Lt. Col. Robert Earl Davis, a native of Hughes; and retired Col. Charles “Larry” Haynes, a native of Hornersville, Mo., who was inducted posthumously.
