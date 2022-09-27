BRTC to offer free flu, COVID vaccines
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas will host a free flu and COVID vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
It will be held in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, and is open to the public.
No registration is necessary.
Those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.
“Rock Bottom,” a wind ensemble composition by Dr. Derek M. Jenkins, assistant professor of music theory and composition at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was awarded first place in the World Association Symphonic Bands and Ensembles composition competition after a performance of all the finalists’ works by the Czech National Concert Band in Prague.
The board of trustees at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge unanimously voted Sept. 20, to confer the title of professor emeritus upon Dr. Bob Magee, retired professor of music and director of choral programs. Magee recently retired after 37 years at WBU. He served as chair of the Department of Fine Arts and was the longtime director of the Williams Singers choral group.
Also recognized were four trustees who are completing their terms and will rotate off the board this fall, Brenda Doty of Salem, John Lane of Paragould, Carol Belford-Lewallen of Pocahontas and Dr. Sarah Teague of Fayetteville.
Phelia Hamsa of Jonesboro was named to the summer 2022 president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
To be eligible, students with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2 must earn a 4 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Sydney Mathious of Blytheville has received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College in Kentucky conferred on Aug. 15.
