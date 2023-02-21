Ozarka now accepting LPN applications
Ozarka College is currently accepting applications through April 1, for the fall 2023 Licensed Practical Nursing programs. For fall 2023, Ozarka LPN cohorts will begin in Melbourne, Ash Flat and Mountain View.
To apply, go to www.ozarka.edu, click on “Apply for Admission,” and select Technical Certificate-Licensed Practical Nursing as the intended college major. For additional information, contact the admissions office at 870-368-2300 or Stacy Dale, allied health administrative assistant at 870-368-2077.
Bewley graduates from Missouri State
Marcie Bewley from Jonesboro has graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Her’s was one of 1,538 degrees awarded in fall 2022.
Tew and students present research
Dr. Philip Tew, director of the Scarlet to Black Financial Wellness Program at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and Kerry Tew, first-year student success coordinator, Griffin College of Business, along with graduate students Lex Leonard, Melanie Ricker and Hailey Hawkins, and undergraduates Alyssa Pettit and Austin Murray made multiple presentations at the Conference on the First-Year Experience in Los Angeles.
Area student participates in CreateAthon
Camille Cathey of Wynne was one of more than 60 University of Alabama students collaborating recently on pro-bono work, creating integrated communication plans for several area nonprofit organizations through The University of Alabama’s Capstone Agency, UA’s student-run, integrated communications firm.
Students gathered for the 24-hour CreateAthon to brainstorm and create plans and PR messaging for this year’s clients: Alabama REACH, Asheville Poverty Initiative (N.C.), Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama, Family Counseling Service, Freshwater Land Trust, and Schoolyard Roots. The students’ donated time was equivalent to $40,825.78.
Area students earn scholarships
The Arkansas Minority Health Commission has awarded $27,500 in Minority Health Workforce Diversity scholarships to 29 for the spring 2023 school semester.
Full-time area students receiving scholarships included Jaedyn Lee of Mabelvale and Onika Gibson-Lovett of Pine Bluff, both Arkansas State University students; and Sabrina Gonzales of Blytheville, a student at the University of Central Arkansas.
Minority students enrolled in a program of study that leads to or is creditable towards a field in health can apply for the scholarship. Additional information can be found at www.arminorityhealth.com.
Hamsa graduates from Georgia State
Phelia Hamsa of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in legal studies and a minor in psychology from Georgia State University in Atlanta during the fall 2022 semester.
More than 3,000 students graduated during the fall 2022 semester.
Ruff graduates from Texas A&M
Hunter Ruff of Jonesboro earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Texas A&M University at College Station. Ruff graduated Magna Cum Laude on Dec. 16.
Ruff is a 2018 honor graduate of Nettleton High School. He is the son of Scott and Kellie Ruff of Jonesboro and the grandson of Bobby Ruff and Dolores Phillips of Jonesboro and Doyle and Judy Freeman of Paragould.
Hossain, students present research
Dr. Zahid Hossain, professor of civil engineering at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was joined by four graduate students to present research papers at the Transportation Research Board annual conference in Washington, D.C.
He and Rupesh Mahat presented work funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through Tran-Set; Mohammad Oyan and Rafiue Islam joined Hossain to present work funded by the Arkansas Department of Transportation; and he and Abu Sayed Akid reported on a second project funded by USDOT and Tran-Set.
Ozark Folk Center to offer two apprenticeships
The Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View will offer students 16 and older two business of craft apprenticeships for the summer of 2023. Opportunities are available in leatherwork, knife making, letterpress printing, stained glass, gardening and other heritage crafts.
Apprenticeships require approval of the craft master selected, 96 hours of hands-on study in Mountain View and regular progress reports.
A final project must be exhibited in September at the Apprentice Show at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.
For applications and more information, contact Jeanette Larson, craft director, at 870-269-3854 or email jeanette.larson@arkansas.gov.
