Graphic design senior show set for Fowler Center
Seniors earning bachelor’s degrees in graphic design from the Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University will showcase final work from their co-requisite classes, Professional Practice in Design and Portfolio Capstone, in Branded: Graphic Design Senior Show from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
More information can be found online at www. brandedshow.com.
BRTC to hold respiratory care graduation
Black River Technical College will hold the spring 2023 respiratory care graduation and pinning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony will be held in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus. Guests of the graduates and members of the community are invited to attend commencement.
Students attend Youth Cabinet
Area high school juniors from the First Congressional District recently participated in the 2022-23 Congressional Youth Cabinet in Little Rock.
The students selected issues to address at their first meeting in the fall and collaborated throughout the year to craft their recommendations. In addition to policy suggestions, the students were encouraged to describe how their proposal would be funded and implemented.
BreAnn Fultz-Foster of Osceola High School served as the group leader. Other members of the group were Blair Booker from Armorel High, Eli Ezekiel and Mercuriah Vance from the Academies at Rivercrest in Wilson, Garrett Gardner from DeWitt High, Kadan Newson from Osceola and Coalton Powell from Lead Hill High.
Hallert awarded EMT scholarship
Alisha Hallert of Maynard has been awarded the spring 2023 ProMed Ambulance, Inc. EMT Scholarship.
Hallert, a Black River Technical College student enrolled in the paramedic program, graduated from Maynard High School in 2013.
The $500 scholarship is open to full-time BRTC emergency medical technician students who maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
A-State College of Agriculture honors students
The College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recognized its outstanding students for the 2022-23 academic year during Convocation of Scholars.
The Chancellor’s Scholar Award for the highest overall GPA in the college was presented to Brodie Couch of Brookland, who is completing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree with a major in animal science with an emphasis in pre-veterinary and a minor in biology.
Anthony Condray of Paragould received an Outstanding Graduating Senior award. The Olen P. Nail Outstanding Junior Award was presented to Claudia Rector of Jonesboro.
ADE Launches New LEARNS Website
The Arkansas Department of Education recently launched a one-stop website, learns.ade.arkansas.gov, to spotlight the Arkansas LEARNS Act and implementation while also promoting transparency.
In addition to a link to the LEARNS law, the site also features an Executive Orders tab that includes links to executive orders that pertain to the department. ADE’s response to each of the orders is posted in this section.
It also includes a Work Groups section with information about the groups that will develop recommendations for the rule-making process, as well as information about the ADE Transparency Dashboards, student statistics, school districts, and staff members.
WBU Board meets in regular session
Trustees at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge met April 18 and approved the budget for the 2023-24 school year. They also gave approval to a large slate of graduates for the upcoming commencement exercises, as well as a new policy for faculty sabbaticals.
The board approved a budget of $19.1 million for the upcoming year, reflecting a 4.5 percent increase from the current year. WBU’s fiscal year begins on July 1.
Biological sciences team is published
Alix Matthews, a Ph.D. student at Arkansas State University, is the lead author of a paper published in “Systematic Biology.” Co-authors are Dr. Than Boves, associate professor of avian ecology, Dr. Drew Sweet, assistant professor of evolutionary biology, and Dr. Asela Wijeratne, assistant professor of bioinformatics. The paper describes their research that combined massive amounts of fieldwork along with genomics to assess the variation in host specificity of symbionts and their hosts, focusing on birds and feather mites.
Harding University sets spring commencement
Harding University in Searcy spring commencement ceremonies will be held May 6. Three ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. in the University’s George S. Benson Auditorium.
Doors open approximately one hour prior to each ceremony for guest seating.
The ceremony is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for admittance. To reserve a ticket or learn more about the ceremonies, visit harding.edu/graduation.
Edrington named Chancellor Scholar
Abbey Edrington of Paragould received the Chancellor Scholar Award for the highest overall GPA in the college in University College at Arkansas State University during Convocation of Scholars.
She is completing a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Mangold receives highest UM award
Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas, majoring in biological science, was among the more than 70 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2023 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award.
The honorees were recognized for their achievements on April 13, with a dinner at The Inn at Ole Miss and a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
BRTC Board sets committee meetings
The Black River Technical College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Pocahontas Room of the Richard Gaines Business and Technology Building at the BRTC Pocahontas location. Three committees will meet. No action will be taken at the meeting.
Ole Miss honors Who’s Who students
The University of Mississippi recognized 201 students who were selected for the 2022-23 class of Who’s Who Among Students during a ceremony on April 14 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
Macey Ross, of Jonesboro, a biomedical engineering student, and Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas majoring in biological science, were among those honored.
The Who’s Who Among Students honor program recognizes seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
Local students inducted into KTA
Seventeen Arkansas State University students were recently inducted into the Kappa Tau Alpha honor society. KTA recognizes academic excellence and promotes scholarship in journalism and mass communication. Membership is a mark of high distinction and honor.
Among those honored were Tamara V. Jefferson, Yusra Alzahrani, and Lara Ann Woloszyn, all of Jonesboro. Alzahrani was also the top graduate scholar for the 2023 class.
