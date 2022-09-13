A-State ed program receives accreditation
The Educational Specialist school psychology program at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has been awarded full accreditation, for seven years, from the National Association of School Psychologists following an extensive program review process.
This program is based in the Department of Psychology and Counseling within A-State’s College of Education and Behavioral Science.
Jetty graduates from Cumberlands
Kamakshi Jetty of Jonesboro completed a Master of Science in Information Systems Security this August at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
SNHU announces summer honor rolls
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester has announced the names of area students included on the summer 2022 president’s and dean’s lists.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the president’s list. Included on the president’s list were Cory Roberts of Newport, Amber Hinkle of Wynne and Justin Montgomery of Paragould.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for the term are named to the dean’s list. Included on that list were Jackie Palmer of Jonesboro, Madelynne Hudgen of Harrisburg and Cheryl Teague of Smithville.
Hillcrest School District receives grant
The Hillcrest School District in Strawberry has received a $4,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Foundation awards youth literacy grants to Arkansas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are aimed at narrowing the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
