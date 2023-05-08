OBU sets graduation date
Ouachita Baptist University will host its spring commencement at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the front lawn of Cone-Bottoms Hall, 400 N Sixth St. in Arkadelphia.
In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to Cliff Harris Stadium, 990 Carter Road. The event will be streamed live online at obu.edu/graduation-live.
Barnhouse has articles published
Three articles by Dr. Lucy Barnhouse, assistant professor of history at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, have recently appeared in publications related to teaching and research. She has written on teaching with ghost stories for “Perspectives on History,” the magazine of the American Historical Association; on film and the imagined Middle Ages for an “Open Library of Humanities Journal” collection; and on hospitals in medieval cities for an article in “The Medieval Magazine.”
Clark receives medical degree
Dr. Abigale Clark was one of 125 medical students who received the doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Kansas City University in Joplin during a Saturday commencement ceremony. Clark is the daughter of Tracy and Tammy Tatum, graduated from Valley View High School and previously earned a biology degree from the University of Arkansas. Clark will complete postdoctoral training in dermatology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Cathey honored at the University of Alabama
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 7.
As a part of the ceremony, Camille Cathey of Wynne was inducted into both the Mortar Board National Honor Society and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
Mortar Board is based on leadership, scholarship and service and is one of the highest honors granted to seniors. Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities in all areas of college life.
Anthology and article published
An anthology of short stories and essays, by U.S. authors of South Asian descent and edited by Dr. Khem Aryal, associate professor of English at Arkansas State University in Arkansas, has been published by Texas Review Press at Sam Houston State University. Also, Aryal’s recent article, on autoethnography’s role in substantiating craft talks and writers’ self-reports in the field of creative writing, has been published in “Assay: A Journal of Nonfiction Studies.”
Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi has announced the following people were recently initiated into the collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Michelle Bennett of Joiner joined at Northern Illinois University; Mary Jane Bradley, Sasha Burdsal, Grace Hardin, Thomasina Huggins, Meta Schlimpert, Rebekkah Shawell and Sizhe Zhang, all of Jonesboro, and Sarah Kirby of Pocahontas, all joined at Arkansas State University, and Jeffrey Harris of Paragould joined at Mississippi State University.
Neuman-Lee and students study turtles
Research by Dr. Lori Neuman-Lee, assistant professor of physiology at Arkansas State University, along with her graduate student researchers Jen Terry and Emily Field, was published recently in “General and Comparative Endocrinology.” Their article examines the immune and hormone interactions in turtles in the Northeast Arkansas region.
The work highlights the influence of reproduction on the physiology of these reptiles.
Dunman wins OBU music competition
Lane Dunman, a sophomore instrumental music education major from Cash, won the David Glaze Music Competition at Ouachita Baptist University held April 27.
In addition to the $500 prize awarded to all finalists, Dunman earned a $1,000 prize for his performances of “Clarinet Sonata in F Minor, Op. 120, No. 1” by Johannes Brahms and “Suite from the Victorian Kitchen Garden” by Paul Reade.
Other finalists included Isabella Owen, a senior musical theater major from Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.