A-State students form Cybersecurity Club
A Cybersecurity Club has been formed at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro to promote cybersecurity awareness by informing the students of ways that hackers can access their accounts. This club is open to all A-State students.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. March 31 at the Delta Center for Economic Development, room 106, and feature Chris Shudy, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Little Rock, who will share information about ransomware and social engineering.
Owen wins Shambarger Competition
Isabella Owen, a senior music major from Jonesboro won the 25th Annual Mary Shambarger Competition for Singers held Feb. 21 in the McBeth Recital Hall at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
Hosted by the Division of Music in Ouachita’s School of Fine Arts, the competition is named for the late Mary Shambarger, professor emerita of music at Ouachita.
Owen won first place and a $750 award for her performance of “Quando m’en vo (Musetta’s Waltz)” from La bohème by Giacomo Puccini.
Scholarship established honoring John and Patricia Gibson
The John and Patricia Gibson Education Scholarship is being established by their family with an endowment gift of $25,000 to Arkansas State University in addition to a scholarship of $3,000.
The scholarship will provide $1,000 a year for the first three years and is available to those seeking a Bachelor of Science in Education.
To qualify, students must be full-time, a junior or senior taking upper-level classes with a minimum 3.25 GPA and demonstrate a need for financial assistance.
The scholarship honors the late Dr. John W. Gibson, who graduated from what was then known as Arkansas State College, and his wife, Patricia Gibson.
A-State faculty present at ACWHE
Arkansas State University’s Dr. Amy Hyman, assistant professor of disaster preparedness and emergency management, and Dr. Topeka Small-Singleton, assistant professor of education leadership, spoke at the Arkansas Council for Women in Higher Education Conference.
Hyman discussed the impact of women in academia often being assigned non-promotable tasks, while Small-Singleton explained how Black women who suffer from imposter syndrome experience leadership. Eric Atchison, vice president for strategic research, ASU System, also presented.
Foresters for the Future Scholarship application open
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello have announced that applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are now being accepted.
The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.
Applications will be accepted through June 15. Students interested in the scholarship can find more information on the UAM website at bit.ly/3mUbpFF.
Cone makes Baylor dean’s list
Kate Cone of Jonesboro has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, which recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Lee studies impact of violence in Mexico
An article co-authored by Dr. Jaein Lee, assistant professor of sociology at Arkansas State University, has been published in Social Forces. He and his fellow researcher investigated how the spike of local violence in Mexico has evolved following the Mexico war on drugs in 2006.
They found that the high rate and increased frequency of local homicides were associated with a higher risk of divorce or separation, especially for less-educated women.
Steward wins chess club championship
Clint Steward, a freshman finance major from Searcy, won the collegiate division in a four-round Swiss tournament hosted by the Scarlet Chess Club at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Sai Aravind Kasu was runner-up.
The event also included a rated section open to any player won by Juan Cazono, with Paul Hill placing as runner-up, and an unrated division won by Dave Davidson, with Alexander Williams placing second.
The club hosts pick-up games open to all at 6 p.m. Fridays at Panera Bread, 2213 Red Wolf Blvd., at 2 p.m. Saturdays at Story Coffee House, 801 S. Gee St.and 6 p.m. Sundays at Starbucks in the Reng Student Union, all in Jonesboro. It also hosts tournaments throughout the year.
Sherman earns
faculty honors
Matthew Sherman of Jonesboro earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
