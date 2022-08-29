Local teachers selected for policy fellowship cohort
James Levins and Courtney Russell, both with the Jonesboro School District are among 26 teachers selected statewide by Teach Plus Arkansas for its 2022-23 Policy Fellowship cohort.
James Levins and Courtney Russell, both with the Jonesboro School District are among 26 teachers selected statewide by Teach Plus Arkansas for its 2022-23 Policy Fellowship cohort.
Teach Plus is a national nonprofit that trains teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and instructional practice.
The Fellows were selected through a rigorous application process that assessed their effectiveness, commitment to equity, ability to articulate their students’ needs, and pursuit of excellence and innovation in teaching.
Over the next year, they will engage in monthly training to develop their policy, advocacy, research and communications skills in order to advocate for systemic changes for Arkansas’s students.
Columbia College in Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the summer 2022 semester. Danielle Benson and Koal Benson, both online students from Jonesboro were included.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Greg Brown of Osceola, a computer science major, is among the 31 exceptional freshman students selected to participate in The Honors College at the University of Arkansas Path Program
The program provides both financial support and guidance to students from underrepresented populations.
In addition to receiving scholarships, mentorship and academic advising, Path Scholars live in Hotz Honors Hall and benefit from academic and study abroad opportunities.
