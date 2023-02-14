Blue & You Grant renewed
Arkansas State University has received second-year funding for its Diversifying our Curing Community program from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas in the amount of $136,250.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:45 am
DOCC is a four-year program for students interested in a career as a medical doctor. Students who qualify receive several benefits including a $1,500 stipend per semester, intensive advising and mentoring by science faculty members.
The $1,000 Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science related-field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, landscape architecture and more.
The deadline to apply is March 10 and the scholarship application is available at bit.ly/carson-scholarship-23.
Scholarship applicants are required to submit two letters of recommendation and a short statement about their career goals, along with their high school transcripts and ACT or equivalent scores. For more information, contact mg@uada.edu or a local county extension agent.
Dr. Jordan Butcher, assistant professor of political science and a group of 12 students attended the Inside Washington Seminar in the nation’s capital.
The group interacted with public policy officials, looked at various career paths and discussed current issues.
Samford University in Birmingham, Ala, recently announced the names of students included on the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Area students included were Abby Spades, Luke Imrie, Eleanor Gammill and Lucy Box, all of Jonesboro, and Madeline Hixson of Blytheville.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean's list is the highest academic recognition the school gives at the end of each semester.
Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2022 semester.
Included were Alexa Bessee and Jason Hart, both of Jonesboro.
To be included on the honor list, students must carry a minimum of 12 hours and have a GPA of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
